Tamil Nadu: NTK bypoll candidate held over stir during CM’s campaign

Karthika’s husband, seven others arrested

Others arrested include Karthika’s husband, Murugu Chandrakumar, NTK state propaganda secretary Isai Mathivanan, Dharapuram constituency in-charge Sanjay Gandhi, and party functionaries Kandasamy, Govindaraj, Surya, Sholavandan and Sheik Basheer.

A senior police officer said the NTK had not been granted permission to campaign in a particular area during the CM’s visit. Despite this, the party functionaries allegedly entered the area through which Vijay’s convoy was passing and staged a protest. The officer added that the accused had been booked under four sections, including one relating to harassment of a woman, and nine people had been arrested.

The police, according to sources, went to Karthika’s house at Peelamedu in Coimbatore at around 5 am on Tuesday and took her and her husband into custody.

Speaking to reporters in Dharapuram, Karthika denied any wrongdoing and condemned the arrest, alleging that the police had prevented NTK candidates and functionaries from campaigning by citing the CM’s visits. She also alleged that TVK functionaries accused of crimes against women had been allowed to remain free.

“I have not done anything wrong. Even criminals are free in society because the people have given power to clowns. Should only the CM campaign on the final day of campaigning?” she asked.

NTK legal wing secretary Selva Nanmaran alleged that the TVK government was deliberately targeting the party. Describing the cases as an act of oppression, he said the party would fight the matter legally.

Party cadres gathered outside the Dharapuram police station and raised slogans condemning the arrests.

District Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh did not respond to calls from TNIE for her comments.