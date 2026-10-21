Tamil Nadu: NTK bypoll candidate held over stir during CM’s campaign

TIRUPPUR: The Dharapuram police on Tuesday arrested NTK state women’s wing secretary M Karthika, the party’s candidate in the recent bypoll, her husband and seven other functionaries in connection with a protest that allegedly obstructed Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s roadshow during his bypoll campaign on October 4.
According to police sources, Vijay had participated in a roadshow covering around 40 km in the Dharapuram constituency on October 4. When his convoy reached Veerachimangalam junction, Karthika and other NTK functionaries allegedly attempted to cross the road.
The police stopped them, following which the cadres allegedly breached the security cordon and staged a road blockade. The police then forcibly removed them from the spot, leading to a scuffle between the two sides.
The police also registered cases in connection with a protest staged by NTK cadres on October 2 over the removal of the party’s flex banner and an alleged assault on a TVK supporter at an NTK public meeting in Dharapuram on October 4.
Karthika’s husband, seven others arrested
Others arrested include Karthika’s husband, Murugu Chandrakumar, NTK state propaganda secretary Isai Mathivanan, Dharapuram constituency in-charge Sanjay Gandhi, and party functionaries Kandasamy, Govindaraj, Surya, Sholavandan and Sheik Basheer.
A senior police officer said the NTK had not been granted permission to campaign in a particular area during the CM’s visit. Despite this, the party functionaries allegedly entered the area through which Vijay’s convoy was passing and staged a protest. The officer added that the accused had been booked under four sections, including one relating to harassment of a woman, and nine people had been arrested.
The police, according to sources, went to Karthika’s house at Peelamedu in Coimbatore at around 5 am on Tuesday and took her and her husband into custody.
Speaking to reporters in Dharapuram, Karthika denied any wrongdoing and condemned the arrest, alleging that the police had prevented NTK candidates and functionaries from campaigning by citing the CM’s visits. She also alleged that TVK functionaries accused of crimes against women had been allowed to remain free.
“I have not done anything wrong. Even criminals are free in society because the people have given power to clowns. Should only the CM campaign on the final day of campaigning?” she asked.
NTK legal wing secretary Selva Nanmaran alleged that the TVK government was deliberately targeting the party. Describing the cases as an act of oppression, he said the party would fight the matter legally.
Party cadres gathered outside the Dharapuram police station and raised slogans condemning the arrests.
District Superintendent of Police Shristi Singh did not respond to calls from TNIE for her comments.