Tamil Nadu trans woman gets her job back; salary dues not paid

CHENNAI: Each workday, S Madhupriya borrows Rs 20 or Rs 30 to pay for the bus to reach work and go back home. The 29-year-old transgender woman, who worked as a nursing assistant at Cuddalore Central Prison, alleges that prison officials in 2024 had told her to stay home after learning of her gender-affirming surgery.

Following a Madras High Court order, she returned to service at a hospital in Cuddalore after DGP (Prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore took up the matter, but her salary arrears remain unpaid for two years now.

Madhupriya joined Cuddalore Central Prison as a nursing assistant in February 2021, the income from which helped support her visually impaired father and her mother, a daily-wage labourer.

She then underwent gender-affirming surgery in March 2024 and continued working, she said, until a security check in August brought her transition to the notice of officials. “You are female now, you cannot perform the duties here. Stay at home. We will call you,” she recalls being told.