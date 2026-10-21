TN hikes VB-G RAM G job days to 150, allots Rs 100 crore

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has increased the number of guaranteed working days under the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) scheme from 125 to 150 days for vulnerable groups, including women-headed households, single women, households with persons with disabilities, and members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. The TN government has allocated Rs 100 crore in 2026-27 for the initiative, which will be fully funded by the state.

Last month, the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department issued a government order granting administrative approval for the initiative, which will also cover beneficiaries under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

According to the order, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, during a review meeting on July 3, instructed officials to take steps to provide an additional 25 days of employment to eligible households that complete the full 125 days of work guaranteed under the VB-G RAM G scheme.

The union government’s scheme, which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005, came into effect on July 1, increasing the statutory guarantee of employment from 100 days to 125 days. The scheme is jointly funded by the union and state governments in a 60:40 ratio.