TN police yet to arrest suspects who sold portable scan machines for illegal sex determination.

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri district police are yet to arrest the suspects who provided portable scan machines for illegal sex selective abortion and sex determination in the two districts.

On September 12, a team led by Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr A Jagannathan conducted a decoy operation to nab some accused involved in sex determination of foetus and sex selective abortion.

M Esther (32) of K Mottur near Pochampalli and T Gurumurthy (32) of Tirupattur were caught red-handed with portable scan machine, surgical instruments and pregnancy termination pills were seized. Rayakottai police arrested them under sections of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act (PCPNDT Act). Esther and Gurumoorthy have cases registered against them in Kaveripattinam police station, and they were detained under the Goondas Act as per the directions issued by Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar in October.

However, police yet to arrest the suspects who supplied portable scan machines to the accused. A health department source in Krishnagiri district told TNIE, “Most of the machines used by the accused were previously used by registered medical practitioners.