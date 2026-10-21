TN police yet to arrest suspects who sold portable scan machines for illegal sex determination.

KRISHNAGIRI: Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri district police are yet to arrest the suspects who provided portable scan machines for illegal sex selective abortion and sex determination in the two districts.
On September 12, a team led by Krishnagiri District Health Officer Dr A Jagannathan conducted a decoy operation to nab some accused involved in sex determination of foetus and sex selective abortion.
M Esther (32) of K Mottur near Pochampalli and T Gurumurthy (32) of Tirupattur were caught red-handed with portable scan machine, surgical instruments and pregnancy termination pills were seized. Rayakottai police arrested them under sections of Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act (PCPNDT Act). Esther and Gurumoorthy have cases registered against them in Kaveripattinam police station, and they were detained under the Goondas Act as per the directions issued by Krishnagiri Collector C Dinesh Kumar in October.
However, police yet to arrest the suspects who supplied portable scan machines to the accused. A health department source in Krishnagiri district told TNIE, “Most of the machines used by the accused were previously used by registered medical practitioners.
When these machines are scrapped, some dealers purchase them and are sold to such accused. Securing the persons who sold the machine is equally important as arresting the accused involved in the illegal sex determination. Purchasing such machines can cost up to Rs 1.50 lakh.”
Rayakottai police inspector told TNIE they will arrest the suspect who sold scan machine to Esther and Gurumurthy.
In another incident, on October 10, a health department team led by Dr Jagannathan conducted a decoy operation and nabbed two accused, K Parimala (30) of Rangapuram near Pennagaram and K Vadivel (36) of Hanumantheertham near Palacode in Dharmapuri district. Both accused have three cases each registered against them in Dharmapuri and Salem districts. They were arrested and sent to remand by Palacode police.
When contacted, Palacode inspector Manivannan and Palacode DSP T Malathi were unavailable for a comment.