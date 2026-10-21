UK national’s son cannot be denied Indian citizenship: Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court

MADURAI: Holding that a child cannot be stripped of citizenship merely because the father acquired foreign citizenship, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the authorities concerned to process the passport renewal application of an India-born boy within three months.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order on a petition filed by the 10-year-old boy, through his father. The boy’s parents were Indian citizens at the time of his

birth in Salem on January 23, 2016. He was issued the passport in October 2021, which expired on October 4. He moved the high court seeking direction to process his passport renewal application dated August 3, 2026, which is pending before the Regional Passport Office in Madurai.