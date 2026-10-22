15-year-old ends life, parents flag caste discrimination at Tamil Nadu school

COIMBATORE: A Class 11 student, who was allegedly distressed about attending school due to caste-based discrimination by fellow students, died by suicide at his home in Peelamedu. A Akilan (15), a resident of Lalbahadur Colony in Peelamedu, was studying at a private school.

His father Ashokkumar is a laundry worker at a private lodge in Munnar, while his mother Kausalya Devi, (41) is a sanitary worker in the locality.

According to the police complaint, Akilan had been reluctant to go to school and frequently took leave.

He reportedly told his mother that due to caste discrimination at school, other students were unwilling to speak with him. He had been assured by his mother that she would enrol him in proper coaching classes.

On Wednesday morning, Akilan left home saying he was going to school.

His sister and mother also left for college and work. Around 1 pm, Kausalya Devi returned home for lunch and found her son dead in the bedroom.

Meanwhile, Akilan’s mother filed a complaint.

Peelamedu police registered a case and are investigating whether he attended school that day and if classroom-related distress led to the tragedy.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050)