50 per cent commission collected in govt tenders during DMK rule: MP Durai Vaiko

TIRUCHY: Alleging that commissions of 30% to 50% were collected in government tenders under the previous DMK regime towards “party and family funds”, Tiruchy MP Durai Vaiko on Wednesday told reporters that the practice had inflated government expenditure and contributed to the state’s debt burden.

Durai Vaiko claimed that the TVK-led government had ended the practice of commission and it helped save public funds and reduce the need for additional borrowing.

The MP’s remarks came in response to former finance minister Thangam Thennarasu, who on Tuesday accused the TVK-led government of deliberately stalling development works and withholding payments to contractors to project a reduction in the state’s debt burden as a financial achievement.

Defending the government’s decision to purchase electricity at rates of up to `37 per unit, the MP said the state is facing a power shortage.