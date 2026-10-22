Another tiger trapped in cage at O-Valley near Gudalur taluk

NILGIRIS: A month after a male tiger suspected of killing two people was trapped at Lauriston in O-Valley Panchayat near Gudalur, another big cat, suspected to be older, was caught in a cage at the same location on Thursday morning.

The tiger is suspected to have preyed on livestock in and around O-Valley, leaving cattle owners distressed over the past few weeks. After news of the tiger being trapped in a large cage spread, residents gathered in large numbers to see the animal. A goat was tied inside the cage to lure the big cat.

Forest department staff prevented people from approaching the cage and urged them to stay away from the spot.

After the tiger was found lying inside the cage in an apparently semi-conscious state, a forest department staff member wearing protective gear approached the animal. However, the tiger remained in the same state.

The animal was later shifted to a smaller cage to facilitate transportation. However, a decision on whether to release it into the forest has not yet been finalised.

The earlier tiger was trapped on September 18, after a 29-day search, bringing relief to residents. It was subsequently shifted to the Vandalur Zoo in Chennai.

Meanwhile, cattle owners have complained over the past few weeks that they have been losing sleep due to the frequent movement of the animal.