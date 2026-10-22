Assigned land can be reallotted if conditions are violated, rules Madras HC

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has held that once an assigned land parcel assumes the character of ordinary ‘tharisu’ land (dry land) upon the violation of assignment conditions, and the government subsequently fails to retrieve it, it becomes available for regular revenue assessment and patta transfer.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy gave the ruling in a recent order on petitions filed by the purchaser of a parcel of land -- which was originally assigned to Scheduled Caste members after reclassifying it as dry land from grazing land – challenging the order of the jurisdictional revenue divisional officer (RDO) cancelling the patta in the name of the purchasers.

“Once the condition is violated, the government is duty-bound to resume and re-enter the land in terms of Revenue Standing Order 15(4)(1)(4)(iii). The government, however, failed to take any such steps. It is a settled position that once an assignment is terminated or frustrated by the unilateral acts of the assignees, the land loses its character as ‘assigned land’ and reverts to its baseline status as government ‘tharisu’ land, making it available for fresh allotment or public distribution in a manner known to law,” the judge said in the order.

“This is not panchami land, which, by mandate, must strictly be re-allotted only to SC members upon resumption. Once the conditions of that assignment are breached, the land loses its character as assigned land and reverts to normal, unencumbered ‘tharisu’ land, which is free for general distribution,” he added.