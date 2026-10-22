Forest-wide animal census to be conducted in Tamil Nadu's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: The Dharmapuri Forest department will be conducting a wildlife census across the forest areas in Dharmapuri by setting up over 1,274 camera traps.

The study undertaken by the Dharmapuri Forest department in collaboration with the Nation Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) will be conducted using the setup of over 1,274 camera traps.

The study is primarily conducted to find out if tigers inhabit the forest area and to determine the presence of other wildlife. This data would be instrumental in protecting the wildlife in the forest and help forest staff overcome human-wildlife conflict.

Commenting on the wildlife census, K Rajangam, Dharmapuri district forest officer said, "Dharmapuri has a dense forest with over one-third of the district under forest area. Overall about 1.72 lakh hectares of the district is a forest area.

The forest range of Hogenakkal, Pennagaram and Palacode are already part of the Cauvery South Wildlife Sanctuary and key wildlife like the elephants, leopards, dhole, bears and many other animals live in the forest area. But we have little data on the number of wildlife. So, to determine the richness of the forest, we would be collaborating with the NTCA and conduct a complete wildlife census."