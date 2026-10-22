FSSAI issues notice to Bharathiar University to improve kitchen hygiene

COIMBATORE: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a show-cause notice to the Bharathiar University administration, directing it to improve kitchen hygiene within 15 days.

FSSAI Designated Officer for Coimbatore, T Anuradha, confirmed the matter to TNIE.

According to official sources, between September 10 and October 13, girl students at Vasuki Hostel and Vasuki Extension Hostel allegedly found worms in food served at the hostel mess three times through the common kitchen.

Though the students complained to the hostel wardens and requested them to ensure hygienic food, no action was taken.

Meanwhile, students shared photos of worms found in the food on social media. Following this, FSSAI officials inspected the university kitchen on Saturday.

The officials allegedly found that the kitchens serving Vasuki Hostel and Vasuki Extension Hostel were poorly maintained. They also reportedly found that the food served to students was unhygienic.

The officials then issued an improvement notice to the university, directing it to ensure cleanliness in the kitchen and provide hygienic food to students. The officials also directed the university to rectify issues, including ensuring medical fitness certificates for kitchen employees and deploying younger workers to cut vegetables instead of elderly workers, sources said.

When contacted, university registrar R Rajavel said a meeting was held with the hostel wardens on Wednesday, and necessary instructions had been given to ensure hygienic food for students as per the FSSAI's directions.