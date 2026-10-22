Private medical college found charging additional fee; Tamil Nadu seeks action from NMC, UGC

CHENNAI: The state wrote a letter to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and University Grants Commission (UGC) on Wednesday to take appropriate action against Saveetha Medical College for allegedly collecting additional fees and blocking the MBBS students’ attendance website for non-payment of fees, which is against the norms of the NMC.

According to a press release from the health department quoting Health Minister KG Arunraj, since Saveetha Medical College is a part of deemed-to-be university, it falls outside the purview of the State Tuition Fee Fixation Committee.

The state also requested the commission to reopen the student attendance website and ensure that no student is denied attendance, internship, or eligibility to write exams for non-payment of the additional fee.

It also has sought an order to refund or adjust the amount collected in excess and urged the commission to ensure that no student or parent is affected for filing a complaint or participating in the investigation.

The release added that students who joined MBBS in 2022 and are currently in their final year, along with their parents, have complained that the college administration is demanding Rs 24.75 lakh as tuition fees for the entire year, and that the attendance registration website (VStudy) has been disabled for students who have not paid the fees.

The investigation revealed that the college didn’t follow the guidelines of the NMC in charging tuition fees from students. It has also been revealed that access to attendance website for students who have not paid the full year’s fee has been suspended since September 30.