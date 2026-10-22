Tamil Nadu government college students develop game-based app for class 6 students

COIMBATORE: Final-year BA English Literature students of Government Arts College (Autonomous), Coimbatore, have developed 11 game-based mobile applications to help Class 6 students learn important topics from the Class 6 English subject of Tamil Nadu School Textbook, under the guidance of faculty members.

Associate Professor G Subramaniam told TNIE that the applications, which cover 11 topics, use a play-way approach to help students learn vocabulary, grammar, sentence formation and others.

He said the aim is to reinforce classroom lessons, encourage independent practice, support revision, and help students develop greater confidence in English and prepare better for examinations.

"For instance, the first application titled Jungle Safari covers the chapter on nouns. Once students click 'Start', they will find five sections covering English topics — nouns, pronouns and nouns, adjectives and adverbs, prepositions and conjunctions, and interjections, along with a mixed section. If students click on 'Nouns' under 'Welcome to Jungle', they can play a game identifying what nouns are and which words are nouns through five questions," he explained.

"Similarly, students can play games based on 11 topics from the textbook using these applications. To reach more students, we have prepared a QR-code booklet, which will be distributed to schools after the applications are launched on the college campus on Thursday," he said.