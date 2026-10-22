Tamil Nadu govt enhance contingency funds for State police stations

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday enhanced monthly contingency funds for police stations across the state, issuing a government order based on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s announcements during the 2026-2027 Police Demand in the State Assembly, aimed at establishing corruption-free government offices. The home department sanctioned an additional annual recurring expenditure of `71.01 crore to increase monthly grants for 1,917 police stations.

Under the revised norms, monthly allocations have been raised from `3,750 to `30,000 for 1,169 Light Police Stations, including All Women Police Stations and Traffic Police Stations; from `6,000 to `40,000 for 353 Medium Police Stations; and from `8,250 to `50,000 for 395 Heavy Police Stations, including Metro-1 and Metro-2 stations. The previous rates were fixed under a GO dated December 4, 2013, and revised on January 24, 2022.

Speaking to TNIE about the enhancement, a senior police officer said, “This is a welcome move. Police stations were finding it difficult to even buy food for the suspects who were detained at the police station. With the enhanced amount, there will be a little breathing space.”

Another officer said that it was high time the amount was revised as it was hard to manage basic expenses such as cleaning the premises. “While the cost of everything went up, this fund stayed the same.”

According to the GO, the DGP had also sought an annual outlay of `86.06 crore, including a monthly grant of `30,000 for 11 categories of special units with police station powers.

The government has asked the DGP to submit a separate proposal for these special units for further consideration.