Tamil Nadu govt fixes allowance for ministers, MLAs to buy cars

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has fixed the ceiling for the purchase of cars for ministers and MLAs and certain Assembly functionaries by amending the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Travelling Allowance Rules, 1955.

According to the amendments, notified on October 1, the ceiling for the purchase of cars for the speaker, deputy speaker, leader of the opposition, and chief government whip shall be `26 lakh, while it shall be `15 lakh for all other MLAs.

The limits include the ex-showroom price of the vehicle, taxes, registration fees and motor vehicle insurance premiums. The rules stipulate that all vehicles must comply with BS-VI emission norms and be procured through the Government’s GeM portal.

The government will meet the expenditure on maintenance, repairs, fuel and drivers for ministers’ vehicles, while the Assembly Secretariat will bear these expenses for the four senior functionaries of the Assembly. Other MLAs will have to meet such expenses from the vehicle allowance provided to them.