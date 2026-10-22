Tamil Nadu: Municipality vice-chairperson in Tenkasi booked for rape

TENKASI: The Sankarankovil all-women police on Tuesday registered a case against the Sankarankovil municipality vice-chairperson, Kannan (59) alias Raju, on charges of sexually assaulting a 44-year-old woman with the promise of providing her with livelihood assistance.

According to the woman, who lodged the police complaint, Kannan (59), who is also the state deputy secretary of the AIADMK’s MGR mandram, had been making sexual advances against her since her childhood.

She also alleged that she gave birth to a child with him. Further, she said Kannan had been sexually assaulting her with the promise of providing for her livelihood.

According to sources, the woman is Kannan’s relative. During her childhood days, she attended the tuition centre run by Kannan, they said.

The woman complainant alleged that Kannan made her separate from her husband and later stopped lending financial assistance. When she questioned him, the woman said Kannan threatened her.

The woman has sought a paternity test on her son to prove her sexual assault claims against Kannan.

The police, who conducted a preliminary inquiry into her complaint, booked Kannan under various sections of the BNS dealing with rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.