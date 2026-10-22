Tamil Nadu: One booked for abetment of suicide

CHENNAI: The Kanathur police on Wednesday registered a case of abetment of suicide following a complaint by the father of financial consultant and social media influencer V Harish, who was found dead at his rented villa in Muttukadu on Tuesday.

Police are likely to summon influencer Jason Samuel, named in the complaint, for questioning. Investigators are also monitoring social media accounts posting content about Harish and will examine their role in the case.

Harish, who had 1.3 million followers, had been creating finance and investment-related content for five years. His father, J Vinayagam, alleged that Samuel repeatedly targeted him through defamatory posts, videos and threats.

He also alleged that Harish’s online channels were mass-reported and blocked in September. However, Samuel, in a series of social media posts denied the allegations, stating that he had questioned Harish’s financial credentials and authorisation to offer investment advice.

He claimed Harish lacked an SEBI-registered investment adviser licence and had misrepresented his AMFI registration. Police said they would examine digital evidence and establish the circumstances surrounding Harish’s death.