Tamil Nadu orders local bodies to enforce rainwater harvesting in all buildings

CHENNAI: The state government has directed local bodies across the state to enforce mandatory rainwater harvesting in all buildings, both urban and rural, and restore defunct structures as part of a statewide campaign to promote rainwater conservation during the northeast monsoon.

The order, issued on October 16, calls for inspections of government offices, schools, hospitals and other public institutions, besides residential and commercial buildings, to ensure that rainwater harvesting systems are functional.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday inaugurated an awareness campaign on rainwater harvesting and launched ‘Thuli’, the campaign’s raindrop logo, at an event on Marina Beach in Chennai.

Under the order, rooftops, rainwater channels, filter chambers, recharge pits and wells will be cleaned and desilted, while non-functional structures will be restored wherever technically feasible.

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Government establishments have been directed to harvest rainwater falling within their premises and store it, reuse it or use it to recharge groundwater, depending on site conditions. The measures include recharge trenches, shafts, percolation pits and wells, storage structures and silt traps. New urban and rural water supply schemes will also incorporate rainwater harvesting wherever technically feasible.

Government departments, local bodies, educational institutions, resident welfare associations, self help groups, voluntary organisations, industries and community-based organisations will participate in the campaign. Training and demonstration programmes will be conducted for local body officials, engineers, teachers, students and community volunteers.