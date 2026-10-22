Tamil Nadu: Pollachi-Valparai ghat road reopens after 15-hours following landslide

COIMBATORE: Traffic on the Pollachi-Valparai ghat road was partially restored on Wednesday afternoon, nearly 15 hours after a landslide brought down massive boulders and uprooted trees, damaging the road and disrupting movement along the hill route.

The landslide occurred around 8 pm on Tuesday near the second bend below Attakatti, between the second and third hairpin bends on the ghar road connecting Pollachi with Valparai which has a total of 40 hairpin bends. Incessant and heavy rainfall and strong winds in the Western Ghats, triggered by the northeast monsoon, are believed to have contributed to the incident.

Two massive boulders rolled onto the road, causing a major crack in the tarred surface and making the stretch impassable. Uprooted trees also fell across the road, further obstructing traffic. The incident left motorists stranded, while tourists and other travellers faced difficulties, with some reportedly struggling to access food and drinking water.

Following the disruption, vehicles travelling from Pollachi towards Valparai were turned back at the Aliyar forest checkpost.

Those coming from Valparai towards Pollachi were stopped at Attakatti by forest personnel.

State Highways Department officials, revenue officials, police personnel and other departments launched clearance and restoration operations using earthmovers and other machines. Pollachi Sub-Collector Ramakrishnasamy inspected the affected stretch and instructed officials to expedite the work.