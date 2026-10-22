Tamil Nadu: Pollachi-Valparai ghat road reopens after 15-hours following landslide

COIMBATORE: Traffic on the Pollachi-Valparai ghat road was partially restored on Wednesday afternoon, nearly 15 hours after a landslide brought down massive boulders and uprooted trees, damaging the road and disrupting movement along the hill route.
The landslide occurred around 8 pm on Tuesday near the second bend below Attakatti, between the second and third hairpin bends on the ghar road connecting Pollachi with Valparai which has a total of 40 hairpin bends. Incessant and heavy rainfall and strong winds in the Western Ghats, triggered by the northeast monsoon, are believed to have contributed to the incident.
Two massive boulders rolled onto the road, causing a major crack in the tarred surface and making the stretch impassable. Uprooted trees also fell across the road, further obstructing traffic. The incident left motorists stranded, while tourists and other travellers faced difficulties, with some reportedly struggling to access food and drinking water.
Following the disruption, vehicles travelling from Pollachi towards Valparai were turned back at the Aliyar forest checkpost.
Those coming from Valparai towards Pollachi were stopped at Attakatti by forest personnel.
State Highways Department officials, revenue officials, police personnel and other departments launched clearance and restoration operations using earthmovers and other machines. Pollachi Sub-Collector Ramakrishnasamy inspected the affected stretch and instructed officials to expedite the work.
Officials said the major portions of the fallen boulders had been broken into smaller pieces and removed before the damaged road was temporarily repaired. Sandbags and barricades have been placed along the affected stretch as a safety measure.
Although traffic resumed on Wednesday afternoon, restrictions remain in force. Only local residents, government employees and government buses are currently permitted to use the ghat road, while tourist vehicles have been barred from entering the Valparai region.
The state highways department officials said removing the remaining boulders and completing permanent repairs would take additional time, given the continuing rain and difficult terrain. They said that the clearance work could be completed within the next couple of days.