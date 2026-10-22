Tamil Nadu: Water to be brought from Parambikulam reservoir to Thirumoorthy Dam

TIRUPPUR: With Parambikulam-Aliyar Project Committee urging the water resources department (WRD) to release water from the Thirumoorthy Dam to the second zone of PAP on November 1, the department is working on preparing a proposal to obtain a government order for this purpose. Further, the process to bring water to Thirumoorthy Dam via the contour canal began on Wednesday.

In PAP, water is usually released to the second zone by August 15, while the third zone receives water in January.

However, due to a delay in allocating funds for desilting of canals, water has not been released for the second zone.

In early October, the state government issued a GO and allocated `14.9 crore to desilt the canals. In furtherance of this, the canals are being desilted.

Now, PAP Project Committee Chairman Medical K Paramasivam has written to the WRD, requesting that appropriate measures be taken to release water for the second zone on November 1.

Subsequently, the WRD is actively working on obtaining a government order to release water as requested by the PAP Project Committee.

A senior WRD official said, "We are taking all necessary steps immediately to ensure water supply to PAP's second zone on November 1.

The work of desilting the canals is progressing rapidly. Currently, about 40-50% of the work has been completed. There was a slowdown in works due to the intervening pooja holidays. However, local contractors continued working even during the holidays."

"The task of clearing bushes from the canals has largely been completed. Removal of silt accumulated in the canals is pending. All work will be completed by the end of this month," the official added.