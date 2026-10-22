Tamil Nadu: Water to be brought from Parambikulam reservoir to Thirumoorthy Dam

TIRUPPUR: With Parambikulam-Aliyar Project Committee urging the water resources department (WRD) to release water from the Thirumoorthy Dam to the second zone of PAP on November 1, the department is working on preparing a proposal to obtain a government order for this purpose. Further, the process to bring water to Thirumoorthy Dam via the contour canal began on Wednesday.
In PAP, water is usually released to the second zone by August 15, while the third zone receives water in January.
However, due to a delay in allocating funds for desilting of canals, water has not been released for the second zone.
In early October, the state government issued a GO and allocated `14.9 crore to desilt the canals. In furtherance of this, the canals are being desilted.
Now, PAP Project Committee Chairman Medical K Paramasivam has written to the WRD, requesting that appropriate measures be taken to release water for the second zone on November 1.
Subsequently, the WRD is actively working on obtaining a government order to release water as requested by the PAP Project Committee.
A senior WRD official said, "We are taking all necessary steps immediately to ensure water supply to PAP's second zone on November 1.
The work of desilting the canals is progressing rapidly. Currently, about 40-50% of the work has been completed. There was a slowdown in works due to the intervening pooja holidays. However, local contractors continued working even during the holidays."
"The task of clearing bushes from the canals has largely been completed. Removal of silt accumulated in the canals is pending. All work will be completed by the end of this month," the official added.
"The work of preparing and submitting a proposal to obtain a government order for the release of water is currently under way," the official added.
Another official said that with the current water level in the Thirumoorthy Dam standing at only 29 feet, against its full level of 60 feet capacity, the task to increase the water level by bringing water from the Parambikulam reservoir to Sarkarpathy Power House and then through the contour canal into Thirumoorthy Dam was started on Wednesday.
"About 800 cusecs of water is being brought in via the contour canal. It will reach Thirumoorthy Dam on Thursday morning," the official added.
Meanwhile, GV Vivekanandan, secretary of PAP Welfare Association, has written to the secretary of the revenue, administration and disaster management department, stating that officials are not working in a coordinated manner to prevent water theft.
Farmers from the Vellakovil branch canal, located at the tail end of the PAP, have announced an indefinite hunger strike starting October 29, demanding their due share of water.
"After water is released to the second zone, measures will be intensified through the joint monitoring committee to prevent water theft. Steps will be taken to ensure that sufficient water reaches all ayacut areas, including the tail-end areas," the official added.