Three more NTK functionaries arrested for MCC violations in Tamil Nadu's Dharapuram

TIRUPPUR: Three more functionaries of the Naam Tamilar Katchi were arrested in connection with cases registered over Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations during the final phase of campaigning for the Dharapuram by-poll.

Police said, during the final phase of campaigning for the Dharapuram by-poll, in particular on October 2 and 4, several cases were registered at the Dharapuram police station against Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate M Karthika and party officials for MCC violations.

Importantly, a case was registered against 58 people, including Karthika, for gathering without permission and causing disruption during the CM's roadshow on October 4. Another case was registered against Karthika and 12 others for blocking the road during the CM's roadshow, using abusive language toward police personnel, threatening them, and obstructing them from performing their duties.

In connection with these cases, the Dharapuram police arrested nine people on Tuesday, including Karthika and her husband Muruga Chandrakumar.

Further, the police had also secured Gokul, the party's youth wing coordinator from Chennai, along with Mohan Prasad from Kerala and Venkatesan from Karaikal, on Tuesday, in connection with the aforementioned cases.

"The three of them were questioned in connection with these cases. Following an investigation, the three were arrested on Wednesday," a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, bail applications were filed on Wednesday at the Dharapuram Judicial Magistrate Court on behalf of nine people, including Karthika, who were arrested on Tuesday. Their petition will come up for hearing soon, sources said.