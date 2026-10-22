TN rain fury: Widespread downpour floods regions, fills up major dams

CHENNAI: The ongoing North-East monsoon has been triggering a surge at the water falls in the districts and increasing the water levels in the reservoirs across Tamil Nadu.

Overnight rain caused floods and waterlogging in parts of Chennai and in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

Persistent rain in Kanyakumari district has caused major issues, as floodwaters entered inside people houses, forcing people to leave their house. Vehicles and essential household goods have been submerged or damaged by the water.

Civic officials are currently working to clear the inundated water from houses and are also simultaneously checking the local drainage systems to clear blockages that may be exacerbating the flooding, an official said on Thursday.

Maximum temperatures range around 29 degrees Celsius to 32 degrees Celsius, and minimum temperatures hover around 24 degrees Celsius to 26 degrees Celsius.