Women don’t need a protector, just do your duty: Kanimozhi to CM Joseph Vijay

CHENNAI: Hitting out at the TVK-led government over the recent arrest of NTK leader M Karthika, DMK deputy general secretary and MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi on Wednesday said the police are being used to target opposition leaders, particularly women.

“Women don’t need brothers or protectors or your seer (ceremonial gift). Don’t cheat women with these slogans. Just do your duty and make the police department under you work,” the DMK leader told media persons at the party headquarters, taking a dig at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s repeated promises of being a brother and protector of women. The government should instead perform its duty, she added.

She said Karthika and her husband were arrested early on Tuesday without even being given time to change their clothes. “This government has consistently been tormenting and using power, the government and the police against all opposition parties, particularly women leaders,” she added.

Further, Kanimozhi alleged that people are being arrested for criticising the government on social media. “Do you have the guts to do that same thing to the BJP because you are working along with them?” she asked.

Cong MP condemns arrest

Congress MP Jothimani S, too, condemned Karthika’s arrest and called for accountability over obscene online attacks against women in public life. In an online post, she said that despite having political differences with the NTK, she felt compelled to condemn the arrest as a woman in public life.

Jothimani also raised concerns over an obscene social media post targeting Chennai Mayor Priya Rajan. “If there is criticism over her work, present it publicly in a civilised manner. She will respond. Instead of doing that, what action has been taken against the person who spoke so obscenely about a woman in public?” she asked.