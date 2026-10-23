Chennai division railway manager talks to passengers about train services

CHENNAI: Southern Railway general manager U Subba Rao, Chennai division railway manager Shailendra Singh and other senior officials interacted with passengers, listening to their grievances, questions and suggestions at Chennai Central on Thursday as part of the national-level initiative ‘Rail Jan Samvaad’ (interaction with rail passengers).

The initiative, organised under Special Campaign 6 from October 2 to 31, aims to engage directly with passengers, understand their concerns and obtain feedback to improve railway services across stations in India. The campaign focuses on cleanliness (Swachhata), better space management, disposal of scrap and e-waste, and active public participation, among other activities.

During the interaction, passengers raised queries and shared suggestions on train services, passenger amenities, safety, security, punctuality and grievance redressal. Railway officials listened to their concerns and provided clarifications wherever possible. Issues requiring further intervention were documented and referred to the departments concerned, an official statement said. Passengers may share their feedback via railway helpline 139.