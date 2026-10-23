Cyclone likely to form by October 26 as Tamil Nadu braces for four days of heavy rain

CHENNAI: A low-pressure area (LPA) over the east-central and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 26 and move towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts over the following two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Friday.

The LPA, which formed at 5.30 am on Friday, is likely to persist over the same region and intensify into a depression on October 24. It is then expected to move west-north-westwards and strengthen into a deep depression on October 25 before developing into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of October 26. The system is likely to intensify further as it continues moving west-north-westwards towards the north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon remained active over Tamil Nadu, with rainfall recorded at most places across the State, Puducherry and Karaikal on Friday. The RMC has forecast widespread rainfall over the next four days, with heavy to very heavy rain expected in several districts.

The ghat areas of Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts are likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday. Heavy to very heavy rain is also forecast in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore and Theni districts.

Several other districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, are under a heavy-rain warning.

On Saturday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni and Kanyakumari districts, as well as the ghat areas of Tirunelveli. Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and several central and southern districts are also likely to receive heavy rain.

Rainfall is expected to continue on October 25 and 26. On Sunday, heavy to very heavy rain is forecast in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Tiruchirappalli districts. On Monday, the warning extends to the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Pudukkottai districts.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph at isolated places are likely across Tamil Nadu until October 26.

For Chennai, the meteorological office has forecast moderate to heavy rain on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius over the next two days.

Rainfall is likely to ease from October 27, with light to moderate rain confined to isolated places in the southern coastal districts on October 28 and 29. Mainly dry weather is expected elsewhere during the final two days of the forecast period.

The evolving low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is being closely monitored as it strengthens and moves towards the east coast. Its subsequent track and intensity will be important in determining rainfall patterns across the region in the coming days.