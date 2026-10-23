'India’s cybersecurity agency has flagged 60,000 vulnerable PHP sites': MeitY Secy S Krishnan

CHENNAI: India’s cybersecurity agency has identified 60,000 websites running vulnerable PHP installations and alerted their operators, as government bodies race to fix security flaws that could expose systems to cyberattacks, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) Secretary S Krishnan said.

Responding to queries from TNIE on two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, a programming language widely used to run websites, Krishnan said the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had advised organisations to upgrade to the latest patched version, the only effective remedy.

“NIC, UIDAI and other government agencies are undertaking patching actions on a priority basis,” he said, referring to the National Informatics Centre and the Unique Identification Authority of India. The TN government has asked departments to consider taking applications running vulnerable PHP versions offline if patches cannot be applied immediately.

PHP flaw: Extent of impact on govt websites still unclear

State IT Secretary Atul Anand said departments had been told to check whether their applications use affected versions and to install security updates as a priority. Where immediate patching is not feasible, they may follow CERT-In’s mitigation measures or, with permission from the respective departments, disable internet access to the applications.

“Some of the departments, including HR&CE and Police, have started the patch updates,” Anand said. The state government has set a deadline tonight (October 22) for departments to complete assessment and remedial action.