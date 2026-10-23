Kangaroo court makes ostracised Tamil Nadu family pay Rs 2 lakh for funeral

TENKASI: A kangaroo court of the Nadar community in Sambavarvadakarai town on Thursday allegedly prevented an ostracised family from cremating the body of an old man at the common crematorium, illegally forcing them to pay a penalty of `2.1 lakh before allowing the cremation. The police allegedly advised the aggrieved family to pay the penalty.

The deceased was identified as K V Ramaraj (85), father of R Senthil Vel, whose family is one of eight families ostracised by the community just for speaking to the family of another villager, Vignesh.

According to CPM area secretary R Pattabiraman, Vignesh’s family was first ostracised by the naattamai, P Venkatesh, after he defied the kangaroo court’s ruling in a land dispute a few years ago.

Ramaraj died around 11.30 pm on Wednesday.

“When Senthil and his family tried to cremate the body at the common crematorium, members of the community got in the way. Some people removed the logs stacked for the funeral. Police personnel who inquired into the matter advised Senthil’s family to obey the kangaroo court’s order and pay the penalty,” Pattabiraman said.

S Puvana, daughter-in-law of the deceased, told TNIE that the kangaroo court had ordered them to pay a penalty of `2.1 lakh to cremate the body.