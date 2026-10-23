Lar gibbon transfer to Tamil Nadu from Manipur unauthorised

CHENNAI: Going against the claims of exotic animal trader SK Keshavanathan, the Manipur forest department recently clarified that it had neither issued registration certificates nor approved the transfer of lar gibbons—one of which actor Vikram was photographed cuddling—to the former’s private farm in Erode. Keshavanathan had claimed that he had procured the primates from a Manipur-based individual.

The clarification to the Tamil Nadu forest department raises the question as to when and how the lar gibbons were smuggled into Tamil Nadu if the registration and transfer documents cited to establish their legal provenance were not issued. The Erode forest officials have now intensified investigation into the possession and transfer of the primates, with officials examining the documents produced by Keshavanathan.

The primates had drawn attention after a photograph of Vikram cuddling one of them purportedly at the Chennai residence of businessman C K Ranganathan went viral.

“We have received a reply from Manipur stating that they did not issue registration certificates for the lar gibbons. This will strengthen our case. We are examining the documents and seeking further clarification to establish how the animals were procured and transferred,” Erode District Forest Officer (DFO) K V Appala Naidu told TNIE.