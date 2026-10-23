Madras HC grants bail to Rajasthan man held for creating fake AI video of CM Joseph Vijay

CHENNAI: Madras High Court has granted bail with conditions to a man from Rajasthan who was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police in connection with a case on creating AI scam videos impersonating Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and collecting money through social media platforms.

Justice N Ramesh, sitting on a vacation bench on Friday, issued orders granting bail to J Shyabu Khan, with conditions including appearing before the respondent police daily, taking into account the incarceration of more than 40 days.

Khan from Alwar, Rajasthan, was arrested on September 12 by the CB-CID Cyber Crime Cell following the FIR registered against him. He was booked under sections 204, 318(2), 319(2), 336(3) and 340(2) of BNS and section 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act.

According to the prosecution, the accused was involved in generating fake AI scam videos. He created two Facebook accounts impersonating the Chief Minister: All India Help Vijay Thalapathy and All India Help.

He circulated the fake AI scam videos to lure people online by asking them whether they needed any help and collected money in the name of a registration fee, the Police counsel said.

After his bail plea was dismissed by the Principal Sessions Court, Chennai, on the grounds of non-completion of the investigation, he approached the High Court for bail.

His counsel told the court the fake videos were generated by the petitioner’s friend who had also used his mobile number and bank account details.

The petitioner had no knowledge of it, and the police had not conducted a proper investigation before arresting him, the counsel said.