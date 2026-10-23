More diseases, longer lifespan a challenge to doctors: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

CHENNAI: Today’s generation of doctors faces a major challenge of dealing with both communicable and non-communicable diseases. The widening spectrum of disease and extended lifespan pose a challenge to healthcare delivery for the new generation of doctors, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

Delivering the convocation address at the 42nd convocation at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Thursday, Singh said medicos of the new age have AI-driven healthcare, high-tech gadgets and technology at their disposal.

But the challenge would be how intelligent the medico should be to handle it without compromising clinical sense, Singh added. He further said apart from dealing with rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs), the medicos also have to deal with increasing lifespan.

Before Independence, the lifespan was only around 55 years but today it has increased to 65. Diseases are now occurring at a younger age and the challenge would be how to prevent them.

Saying that India today has emerged as a nation lauded for preventive medicine, he said the government is aiming to sequencing one million diverse Indian genomes and integrate it with clinical outcomes for the benefit of providing precision medicine and strengthening preventive healthcare.

He presented 106 gold medals to meritorious students. A total of 2,116 students were conferred the degrees. VR Venkatachalam, chancellor, SRIHER, conferred the degrees.