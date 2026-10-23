Puducherry co-op bank faces RBI curbs, withdrawals capped at Rs 5,000

PUDUCHERRY: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a cap on withdrawals at Rs 5,000 per customer at the Puducherry Co-operative Urban Bank Limited, apart from other restrictions, citing the bank’s liquidity position and failure to address supervisory concerns. The restrictions will remain in force for six months, subject to review.

According to a press statement issued by RBI chief general manager Brij Raj on Wednesday, the directions issued under Section 35A read with Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, came into effect on October 21.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior bank official said the management had met RBI officials in Chennai on Thursday, following discussions in Puducherry on Wednesday, on the instructions of Chief Minister N Rangasamy. “RBI officials assured us that the restrictions could be lifted if we obtain share capital from the government. We are in the process of securing the funds from the Puducherry government,” the official said.

He added that the bank had been facing problems for nearly a decade because cooperative societies and third parties failed to repay loans taken from the bank.

Puducherry Co-operative Urban Bank has six branches in Puducherry and nearly 25,000 members, including around 600 fixed deposit holders. Available financial records show that the bank’s deposits declined from Rs 163.89 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 131.91 crore in 2022-23. “Nearly Rs 14 crore is outstanding as bad debt. RBI took this decision to prevent further erosion of deposits. We will resolve the issue soon, and the bank will function as usual. Members need not panic,” the official said.