Rain intensifies in southern Tamil Nadu; worker killed in lightning strike

TIRUNELVELI/THOOTHUKUDI/KANNIYAKUMARI: Rain intensified in southern Tamil Nadu on Thursday as the northeast monsoon gathered strength. A holiday was declared for schools in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari districts on Thursday as several areas witnessed significant rainfall on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Oothu and Naalumukku in Manjolai hills in Tirunelveli district recorded 12.8 cm and 11.2 cm rainfall, respectively. While Thoothukudi district recorded an average rainfall of 38.90 mm, Tiruchendur recorded 117.6 mm and Kayalpattinam recorded 115 mm of rainfall in the district. A construction worker died in lightning strike in Thoothukudi.

Entry to Old Courtallam Falls in Tenkasi, Manimuthar waterfalls, and Kalakkad Thalaiyanai river area were barred. A stretch of the Derisanamcope-Arumanallur road in Kanniyakumari was submerged as the water level in Pazhayar river rose.

A railway press release said a landslip occurred on the railway track near the Parasalla railway station in Kerala, close to Kanniyakumari district border at 2.10 am on Thursday. Madurai city witnessed study downpour with thunderstorm on Thursday evening.