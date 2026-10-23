Rare Simhavishnu-era hero stone sheds light on Pallava society, Tamil writing

COIMBATORE: A nearly 1,500-year-old hero stone from the reign of Pallava king Simhavishnu at Malluthu in Dharmapuri district records a warrior’s death in a cattle raid conflict and also sheds light on political hierarchy and early Tamil writing practices.

Written in Vattelutthu, the rare inscription naming the sixth-century ruler commemorates Keeranthai Maayan, who died during the conflict at Uthappi, and refers to the territorial division of Kovur Nadu.

“He is identified as a subordinate leader serving under a local chief called Kangilavaraisar and as a retainer of Simhavishnu. These references provide valuable evidence for understanding the political relationships and hierarchical structures that existed in the region during the Pallava period,” said Kumaravel Ramasamy, who leads the Yaakkai Trust, which documented two hero stones. Simhavishnu was the father of Mahendravarman I, from whose reign rock-cut cave temples survive in Tamil Nadu.

Renowned historian and epigraphist Y Subbarayalu, who confirmed the Malluthu inscription’s text and significance, told TNIE that surviving dots helped researchers interpret the writing accurately.

“Barring a few inscriptions, the practice of placing dots gradually disappeared after the ninth century. For instance, the Tamil word for calf, ‘kandru’, could be read as ‘ka-na-ru’ without the dots, and only someone familiar with Tamil could understand the intended meaning from the context. Since placing dots would damage palm leaves (olai), the practice was not followed in stone inscriptions either,” he said.