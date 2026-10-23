Tamil Nadu: Free ride may be extended to inter-state bus services soon

CHENNAI: The Vettri Payanam scheme is recording an average of around 90 lakh travellers (including those making more than one trip) a day in government mofussil buses, as against the 84.32 lakh travellers per day the government estimated at the time of launch on October 2.

An extension of the existing Vidiyal Payanam, the new scheme brought 12,692 government buses, bearing Vettri Payanam stickers, under its ambit. However, the facility is not available for the entire journey if the origin or destination of an ordinary bus service is in a neighbouring state, sources said. The transport department is planning to expand the free travel facility to services connecting neighbouring states in subsequent phases, sources added.

When asked about certain allegations that some conductors avoid issuing free tickets to women, an official said that strict instructions have been given to the conductors and there is no such complaint received from the passengers.