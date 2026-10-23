Tamil Nadu may extend solar subsidy to battery storage systems

CHENNAI: With the centre planning to introduce PM Surya Ghar 2.0 in the next financial year, the Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL) is exploring a proposal to extend subsidies to households that install rooftop solar systems integrated with Battery Energy Storage Systems.

The move comes as the existing PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is scheduled to conclude at the end of the current financial year. The central government approved the scheme, with an outlay of Rs 75,021 crore on February 29, 2024, to promote rooftop solar installations and enable households to generate their own electricity. Meanwhile, the centre has sought suggestions from states for the proposed PM Surya Ghar 2.0, which is expected to be implemented from April 2027.

A senior TNGECL official told TNIE that households installing 3 kW rooftop solar systems could receive a subsidy of around Rs 1 lakh from the central and state governments under the existing scheme. However, battery storage systems are excluded from the domestic consumer subsidy.

“Considering this, we are exploring options to extend subsidies to battery storage systems as well,” the official said. The proposal is aimed at encouraging households to store surplus solar power for use during evening and night-time peak hours when electricity demand is high, and during those high-demand periods, the distribution utility may have to procure power from the open market at higher rates.