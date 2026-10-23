Tamil Nadu SC boy suicide: Teacher held, three more booked

COIMBATORE: After a 16-year-old Scheduled Caste student ended his life on Wednesday allegedly over caste discrimination at school, the Peelamedu police on Thursday booked four people — school headmaster, class teacher and two students — for abetment of suicide. The class teacher, identified as P Vijayakumar (40), has been arrested.

A Akilan, a Class 11 student, was the son of Ashokumar and Kausalya Devi of AT Colony in Peelamedu. The teacher had asked Akilan whether he ate beef, causing him mental distress, according to the complaint filed by the boy’s mother.

HM aware of discrimination, must be arrested, says family

Akilan’s father is a laundry worker at a lodge in Munnar, while his mother is a sanitary worker in Coimbatore.

According to a complaint filed by his mother, Akilan’s classmates began isolating him after recently learning about his caste. The boy allegedly told his parents about the discrimination. The school headmaster, Arunkumar, had also allegedly learnt about the discrimination but failed to intervene. Akilan remained on leave for a few days before returning to school recently. On Wednesday, Akilan left home saying he was going to school.

However, with his family members away at work, he is believed to have returned home, where he died by suicide. His mother found the body and alerted Peelamedu police. Akilan did not leave a suicide note. The body was sent to ESI Hospital for an autopsy.