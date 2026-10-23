Tamil Nadu: YouTuber held for abetting finance influencer’s suicide

CHENNAI: YouTuber G Jason Samuel Vijayakumar (30) was arrested on Thursday on charges of abetting the suicide of finance influencer V Harish (27), a Puducherry native. Residing in a rented house at Reddi Beach on Ganathur Nagathammal Street near Muttukadu, he ran a YouTube channel ‘Finance with Harish’, through which he provided financial advice and had built a following of around 13 lakh on social media.

Police said Jason allegedly attempted to extort money from Harish and subsequently posted defamatory videos about him online. Harish was reportedly distressed by the allegations and the blocking of his social media account.

On Thursday, Jason was picked up for inquiry, arrested, produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded in judicial custody at the Puzhal Central Prison.