Tamil Nadu’s first-ever vistadome coach offers a scenic ride from Madurai to Guruvayur

MADURAI: Southern Railway has introduced its first ever vistadome coach on the Madurai-Guruvayur-Madurai Express on a trial basis on Thursday, offering passengers an opportunity to enjoy the scenic beauty of the Western Ghats through wide glass windows and a glass roof. The coach, which can accommodate 42 passengers, has been attached to Train No 16327 from Madurai to Guruvayur from October 22 to January 15, 2027.

The train will operate from Madurai on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. On the return journey, the coach will be attached to Train No 16328 from Guruvayur to Madurai from October 23 to January 16, 2027. The train will operate from Guruvayur on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays. A major attraction along the route is the Sengottai-Punalur ghat section, which passes through the Western Ghats and offers views of mountains, green valleys, dense forests, tunnels and waterfalls. Palaruvi and Kazhuthurutty waterfalls, the Thenmala eco-tourism centre and the Courtallam waterfalls near Tenkasi are among the attractions accessible to tourists.

The Vistadome coach has executive chair car seating, wide glass windows and an electrically operated glass roof that can be adjusted to provide different levels of transparency. It also features rotatable and reclining seats and modern toilet facilities. The train connects two prominent spiritual destinations - the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai and the Sree Krishna Temple in Guruvayur.

The historic Pathimoonu Kannara Bridge, popularly known as the 13-arch bridge, is another engineering landmark along the section. Divisional Railway Manager Om Prakash Meena, Madurai MP S Venkatesan and other officials participated in the event.