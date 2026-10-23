Tamil playback singer Krishnaraj passes away at 74

CHENNAI: Playback singer Krishnaraj, known for his distinct rendition of superhit songs in films such as Paruthiveeran, Paarvai Ondre Podhume, and Porkkaalam, passed away due to age-related ailments on Thursday. He was 74. His funeral will take place in his hometown of Vembadithalam in Salem on Friday.

Popular for his collaborations with the late composer Deva, Krishnaraj delivered multiple chartbusters, including “Kaathadikkuthu Kaathadikkuthu” from Ninaivirukkum Varai, “Vellarikka” from Kadhal Kottai, and “Meesakkara Nanba” from Natpukkaga. His last film song was “Naalu Nimisham” from Soorarai Pottru.

Born in 1951, Krishnaraj, a self-taught singer, also worked with composers like Sirpi, S A Rajkumar, Ilaiyaraaja, A R Rahman, Harris Jayaraj, Vidyasagar, Yuvan Shankar Raja, and Mani Sharma. In addition to film songs, he has also lent his voice to devotional songs.

Notably, Krishnaraj’s Tamil Nadu State Award-winning “Thanjavooru Mannu Eduthu” song in the 1997 film Porkkaalam, which also won him the Cinema Express Award, became a landmark song in his career when it was played at the state funeral of former Singapore President S R Nathan.

His earthy voice and rooted renditions made him a crowd favourite, and his songs continue to resonate with today’s audience. Krishnaraj was also the recipient of the Tamil Nadu government’s Kalaimamani Award.

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay expressed grief over the singer’s death. In a social media post, he said Krishnaraj had won the hearts of fans with his unique voice and energetic songs. PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss also condoled the death of the singer.