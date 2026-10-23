Two prison escapees held in Chennai, seven Puzhal Central Prison officials suspended

CHENNAI: Two prisoners who escaped from Puzhal Central Prison in separate security breaches within 24 hours were caught and brought back to the prison on Thursday. Remand prisoner K Sudip Bogati (21) allegedly scaled a 23-foot-high wall using an earth wire, while convict R Suresh (42) gave the slip at a prison-run bazaar. Seven prison officers including an assistant jailer have been suspended for the security lapse.
Sudip Bogati, a Nepalese undertrial prisoner lodged at Puzhal-II, in connection with a theft case, was caught at a tea shop near Thirumangalam in Anna Nagar around 7.30 am. He allegedly escaped on Tuesday morning after getting permission from an assistant jailer to visit the prison hospital for an ear problem. Instead, he headed towards the perimeter wall near the watchtower and interview room.
After his first attempt to scale the wall using an earth wire and a lungi failed, he used another earth wire running from the watchtower towards the wall, gripping its loops to climb over the 23-foot-high structure. Rain had reportedly disrupted the solar-powered electric fencing, allowing him to scale the wall without being electrocuted, sources said. He sustained a hip injury after jumping down.
The escape occurred during a 10 minute shift change at the watchtower, when one guard was relieving another, sources said. He allegedly told officials that he wanted to meet his family, sources said.
On the other hand, R Suresh, a POCSO convict lodged at Puzhal-I, was secured at a barber shop near Kundrathur around 4.30 am, prison sources said. According to prison records, he was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment under section 4 of the POCSO Act and five years under section 450 of IPC.
Convicted on January 22, 2024, he had been assigned duties at the prison-run bazaar, based on his conduct. He escaped around 10.30 am on Wednesday while attending to customers amid heavy rush. After his arrest, he too reportedly told officials that he wanted to meet his family.
Following the jailbreaks, DGP (prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore inspected the jail and the spots from where the inmates escaped. He directed officials to strengthen security arrangements and CCTV surveillance. Three officers from Puzhal-I and four from Puzhal-II have been suspended.
Puzhal police have registered cases in connection with both escape incidents.
Convict dies after collapsing inside Puzhal
Chennai: A 76-year-old convict, Thandapani of Pazhavanthangal, at Puzhal Central Prison died on Thursday morning after collapsing inside his cell. The deceased was serving a seven-year prison term in a cheating and financial fraud case. He had been lodged at the prison since August 20. Sources said Thandapani had a history of heart-related complications.