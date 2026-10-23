Two prison escapees held in Chennai, seven Puzhal Central Prison officials suspended

The escape occurred during a 10 minute shift change at the watchtower, when one guard was relieving another, sources said. He allegedly told officials that he wanted to meet his family, sources said.

On the other hand, R Suresh, a POCSO convict lodged at Puzhal-I, was secured at a barber shop near Kundrathur around 4.30 am, prison sources said. According to prison records, he was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment under section 4 of the POCSO Act and five years under section 450 of IPC.

Convicted on January 22, 2024, he had been assigned duties at the prison-run bazaar, based on his conduct. He escaped around 10.30 am on Wednesday while attending to customers amid heavy rush. After his arrest, he too reportedly told officials that he wanted to meet his family.

Following the jailbreaks, DGP (prisons) Sandeep Rai Rathore inspected the jail and the spots from where the inmates escaped. He directed officials to strengthen security arrangements and CCTV surveillance. Three officers from Puzhal-I and four from Puzhal-II have been suspended.

Puzhal police have registered cases in connection with both escape incidents.

Convict dies after collapsing inside Puzhal

Chennai: A 76-year-old convict, Thandapani of Pazhavanthangal, at Puzhal Central Prison died on Thursday morning after collapsing inside his cell. The deceased was serving a seven-year prison term in a cheating and financial fraud case. He had been lodged at the prison since August 20. Sources said Thandapani had a history of heart-related complications.