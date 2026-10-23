Youth kills woman, injures husband and son over opposition to love affair in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: A 48-year-old woman was killed, and her husband, and their minor son, were injured, during an attack waged by a youth, who was in love with their minor daughter, at Mudhalur near Sathankulam in Thoothukudi district on Friday (October 23, 2026).

The deceased has been identified as M Mary Vijila (48), and the injured were her husband Muthukrishnan (50) and their 12-year-old son, Pleasant Raja. The arrested person was identified as Gnana Prakash (21) of Anandapuram.

The suspect also abducted the girl and her another minor sister. Later in the day the police rescued both from his house.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect Gnana Prakash was in love with Mary's 15-year-old minor girl, and the family of the girl had opposed it, and also restricted her from chatting with him.

Angered by this, the suspect entered into the house and attacked her parents. The brother who came for defense, also sustained grievous injuries.

In the attack, Mary Vijila died on the spot. Both the injured have been hospitalised.

Following the attack, Gnana Prakash took away the girl and her sister to his home before they were rescued back by the police.

Both of the families belong to same community, and are well acquainted, said police privy to the investigation.