12,648 TNUHDB tenements to be rebuilt at Rs 2.9K cr

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) is set to reconstruct 12,648 tenements across 20 project sites in the state, at an estimated cost of Rs 2,882.62 crore this year, Housing and Urban Development Minister B Rajkumar said on Friday. Under the Iyothee Thass Pandithar Habitation Development Scheme, Rs 46 crore has been allocated for repair works across 36,395 old tenement buildings, he said.

Additionally, TNUHDB have allocated Rs 264 crore for the improvement of basic infrastructure across the tenement buildings in the state. A designated amount of Rs 50 crore will be spent for the repairs and renovation of 6,508 TNUHDB tenements in Kannagi Nagar, Chennai, during the current financial year, Rajkumar said.

The minister made the announcements while distributing allotment orders to 195 families, who have been shifted from the Chithra Nagar VAMBAY housing units built in 2004, to the newly constructed tenement buildings at Kotturpuram. The families have been relocated after their area was repeatedly affected by flooding during the monsoon.