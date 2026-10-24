1.47 lakh govt school kids to go on exposure visit to colleges across TN

CHENNAI: More than 1.47 lakh government school students across Tamil Nadu will visit 741 government and government-aided colleges during the 2026-27 academic year under the state government’s ‘Exposure visit to colleges programme’, aimed at encouraging students to pursue higher education.

School Education Minister A Rajmohan inaugurated the state-level launch of the programme at Anna University on Friday. Around 500 government school students took part.

According to the school education department, a total of 1,47,631 students from all 38 districts will be taken to colleges under the scheme, with the support of higher education department.

Addressing the gathering, Rajmohan said the initiative would familiarise students with the college environment and help them make informed decisions about their future academic pursuits.

During the visits, students will get an opportunity to explore college classrooms, and learn about various academic programmes and admission procedures.

School education department secretary J Innocent Divya, State Council of Educational Research and Training and Director of School Education (in-charge) N Latha addressed the students at the event.