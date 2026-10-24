50% of PE posts lie vacant in TN colleges; minister assures action

CHENNAI: With its sights firmly set on the 2036 Olympic Games and ambitions to emerge as a premier global sporting hub, Tamil Nadu faces a glaring grassroots hurdle — a severe shortage of physical education (PE) directors across its state-run higher educational institutions. Currently, 97 of the 188 government colleges, comprising 181 arts and science colleges and seven colleges of education, lack dedicated PE directors.
The chronic vacancy crisis has hit government colleges hard, directly impacting institutions that cater predominantly to students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Compounding the issue is the lack of dedicated sports funding, forcing colleges to rely on a nominal Rs 100 collected per student to cover equipment, refreshments, coaches, and travel expenses.
Highlighting the gravity of the situation, S Suresh, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association (TNGCTA), said, “Physical education departments in colleges play a crucial role in identifying promising athletes, organising training and competitions, and preparing students for inter-collegiate and higher-level sporting events.
The shortage of directors, coupled with the absence of dedicated funding, could limit opportunities for students who cannot afford professional coaching outside their institutions.”
Addressing these concerns on Friday, Minister for Higher Education P Viswanathan chaired a consultative meeting with college PE directors at the University of Madras. He assured that the government would soon initiate steps to fill the 97 vacant posts. “These vacancies remain an administrative priority alongside TRB recruitments for assistant professors,” he said.
The minister also said that the government is working towards the 2036 Olympic vision and aims to produce national and international level players from the state. He urged the PE directors to craft concrete action plans to identify talents at college level, ensure active on-field participation of students and submit proper documentation to the department.