Auto meter fare revision likely before Deepavali

CHENNAI: Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban has assured autorickshaw drivers’ unions that the chief minister will announce a meter fare revision before Deepavali.

The assurance came during a meeting on Friday between the minister and representatives of auto drivers’ unions, who pressed for an early revision of fares that have remained unchanged since August 2013, S Balasubramaniam, coordinator of the Federation of All Auto Trade Unions, told media persons. The drivers said rising fuel prices, insurance premiums, spare-parts costs and vehicle maintenance expenses had eroded their earnings. They also flagged competition from app-based aggregators, bike taxis and the expansion of public transport.

In 2013, the government fixed Rs 25 for the first 1.8 km and Rs 12 for every subsequent kilometre. At a stakeholders’ meeting in July this year, the unions sought a minimum fare of Rs 60 for 1.5 km and Rs 30 for every additional kilometre.