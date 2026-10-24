Breakfast provided in govt school is of very poor quality: AIADMK Councillors

TIRUPPUR: AIADMK councillors complained during Friday's Tiruppur Corporation council meeting that the quality of breakfast provided to schoolchildren under the Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme is extremely poor. Similarly, in an unusual move, DMK and AIADMK councillors joined hands to allege that the quality of the breakfast provided to sanitation workers by the corporation is also poor.

P Chinnasamy, AIADMK councillor representing Ward 29, said, "In my ward, the quality of the breakfast provided to schoolchildren in corporation schools is very bad. Most children do not eat the food and instead throw it into the trash bin. When we raise questions with the contractor regarding this, they do not provide a proper response."

AIADMK councillor for Ward 28, R Sekar, also raised the same allegation. "Quality breakfast should be provided to schoolchildren. When we complained to the contractor about this, he suggested we buy buns and jam for the children instead. The corporation should take appropriate action."

Similarly, V Umamaheswari, DMK councillor for Ward 12, said that the quality of the breakfast provided to the sanitation workers by the corporation is also very poor. "As the first zone chairman of the corporation, I tasted the food provided to sanitation workers. The quality is very poor," she said.