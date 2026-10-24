Class 11 boy’s suicide: Two students held; HM, teacher suspended in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Police detained two Class 11 students of a government-aided school in the city on Friday for allegedly discriminating against a classmate belonging to an SC community, who subsequently died by suicide. The headmaster and the deceased student’s class teacher, who were also booked in the case, were suspended following a departmental inquiry.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased, A Akilan, along with several outfits, staged a demonstration at the district collectorate from Friday morning, demanding justice.

Akilan, a student of government-aided Shri K Krishnaswamy Naidu Memorial Higher Secondary School in Peelamedu, died by suicide on October 21 after he was harassed by his classmates and a teacher over his caste and eating habits, sources said.

Based on a complaint lodged by his mother A Kowsalyadevi, the Peelamedu police booked two fellow students, teacher P Vijayakumar and headmaster S Arun Kumar under sections of the BNS and the SC/ST (PoA) Act on Wednesday.

Sources privy to the investigation, however, said there were several contradictions between the complaint and the statements recorded from the fellow students and teachers.