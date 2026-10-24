DPH note barring staff from criticising Centre, TN govt sparks row

CHENNAI: Nurses and doctors associations have strongly condemned a new internal directive from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine that prohibits all department employees from publicly criticising the central or state governments under the Tamil Nadu Government Servants’ Conduct Rules, 1973.

The official communication circulated internally was issued by the Director of Public Health (DPH), Dr A Somasundaram, on Thursday. The circular stated that as per Rule 12, government employees should not publicly criticise the central or state governments, post negative memes, or share comments against government policies and actions.

The DPH in the circular stated that the employees should not make comments that would affect the “good relations” between the governments. They also should not participate in unofficial meetings where resolutions or speeches criticising the government are made.

If they fail to follow the directions, the circular said, disciplinary action will follow.

The official’s letter went viral, with many questioning the timing of stressing on such rules.