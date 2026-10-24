HR&CE Minister S Ramesh opens scheme to make prasadams in-house

CHENNAI: HR&CE Minister S Ramesh on Friday launched a scheme for preparing and distributing prasadam through the administration of Sri Parthasarathy Swamy Temple in Triplicane. The initiative is aimed at ensuring quality prasadam for devotees visiting major temples.

Under the scheme, temple administrations will prepare prasadam within their respective premises instead of relying on private contractors who prepare it outside the temples after securing the rights to run prasadam stalls through public auctions. The scheme is already operational at 37 major temples, including Sri Swaminatha Swamy Temple in Swamimalai (Thanjavur) and Sri Vanabhadra Kaliamman Temple in Thekkampatti (Coimbatore).

When asked about the criticism that the TVK government is arresting people who level charges against the government, Ramesh said, “No one is arrested for criticising the government. When certain people use obscene language and unleash a malicious campaign against the government and the CM, the law will take its own course. We (the ministers and TVK functionaries) are ready to answer criticism against us. As a new political party, we have answered questions of decades-old political parties.” Questioned why no such action was taken against BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran for making objectionable remarks, the minister said, “Whoever be the person, legal action will be taken.”