Madurai Bench of Madras HC bars govt schools from collecting question paper fee

MADURAI: The vacation bench of the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Friday granted an interim injunction restraining the school education department from collecting unauthorised question paper fee from students studying in government high and higher secondary schools across Tamil Nadu.

A bench of justices GR Swaminathan and P Murugan passed the interim order on a PIL filed by Tamil Nadu High-Higher Secondary School Graduate Teachers’ Association, represented by its president, A Malaikozhunthan from Karur.

According to the association, the government had abolished the collection of the above fee from the academic year 2026-2027. Despite this, unauthorised collection continues in several schools, it alleged.